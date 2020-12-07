MCCORMICK — James Z. Edmunds, 97, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wideman Cemetery off of Highway 28, with the Rev. Martin Wiles officiating.
Mr. Edmunds was born in McCormick to the late Clyde and Ida Edmunds. He attended Buffalo Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon. James in served in the US Navy during War World II in the South Pacific aboard the USS Pinkney, where he saw the flag raising on Iwo Jima. He ended his military career retiring from the Army National Guard. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ruth Edmunds; a son Jeff Edmunds; and a grandson, Jamie Adams.
Survivors includes his daughter, Virginia Ann Adams; two sons, Michael Edmunds (Donna), and Ricky "Sweet Ricky" Edmunds; a brother, Charlie Edmunds; a granddaughter, Casey Goff (Jared) and two great-grandkids, Colton and Kimber Goff.
Visitation following service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer or a Hospice House.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.