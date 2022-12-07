DONALDS — James Willie Lee Lomax, Sr., 99, departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Hodges, South Carolina, to George Lee Lomax and Lillie Freely Lomax. James met and fell in love with Jessie Louise Latimer, as they walked home from grade school. This was followed by 76 years of marriage and nine children.
He joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church at an early age.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine L. Carter, a son George L. Lomax, one grandson, Christopher E. Carter, one brother Joseph Lomax and three sisters, Katherine Calloway, Julia Simpkins, and Bertha Harris.
James is survived by his loving wife, Jessie, one son, James (Martha Ann) Lomax, Jr, and six daughters Jessie (Eric) L. Tindal, Louise L. Garnett, Mary Ann Lomax, Lillie (Shellie) Livingston, Annette (Thomas) McCrorey, Debbie (Matthew) Murphy, along with 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was a long-time self-employed pulp wooder and loved family gatherings, gardening, and tinkering with his chainsaws.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2550 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, South Carolina with Reverend Randy Jackson, Sr officiating.
Burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Services, Ware Shoals, SC.