DONALDS — James Willie Lee Lomax Sr., 99, departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Hodges, South Carolina, to George Lee Lomax and Lillie Freely Lomax. James met and fell in love with Jessie Louise Latimer, as they walked home from grade school. This was followed by 76 years of marriage and nine children.

He joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church at an early age.