James Williams, 75, of 1520 Parkway Apt. D-4, husband of Barbara J. Williams, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late, Jim Hill Jr. and the late Louise Yeldell Williams. He is preceded in death by two sons, Reginald Williams and James Williams; and a sister, Johnnie Lee Green.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Ivan (Reneka) Williams of Greenwood; two daughters, Felicia Mitchell and Angela Sprowl both of Greenwood; three step sons, Daniel Callaham of Maryland, Michael (Carolyn) Callaham and Derrick Callaham, both of Greenwood; two step daughters, Tisa Holmes and Veronica Hill both of Greenwood; two sisters, Willie Ann Brown and Janie (Ernest) Moton, both of Greenwood, SC; a granddaughter and caretaker, Shandolyn (Brandon) Wideman, who was reared in the home; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow at the Evening Star cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.