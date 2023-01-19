James William Walton Wanda Rinker Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James William WaltonJames William Walton, 66, of 403 Milwee Ave., died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home.The family is at the home of his daughter, Yashieka Spencer, 109 Leslie Drive, Greenwood.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Park James William Walton Arrangement Daughter Greenwood Yashieka Spencer Most read stories Fourth arrest made in December killings Third arrest made in December murder Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Trentsie Williams takes reins of Greenwood SC Chamber Monday shooting leaves one injured Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation GCCF awards grant to Alston Wilkes Society Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball Students return to Lander Governor's School students attend McMaster Inauguration Greenwood community association managers earn international certification