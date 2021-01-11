James William Hearst
BRADLEY — James William Hearst, 82, of 311 Cedar Grove Road, husband of Mary Martin Hearst, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late John Libby Hearst and the late Lillie Nance Hearst. He was a member of New China Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of the home; four sons, James Gregory Hearst of Salisbury, NC, Roderic Hearst of Greenwood, SC, Carlos M. Hearst of Greer, SC, and Willie Ben Wideman of Bradley, SC; two daughters, Adrienne Hearst and Claudette H. Carson, both Greenwood, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at New China Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Brother Isaac Turner. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.