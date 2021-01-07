James Wideman Sr. was born on December 17, 1935 in McCormick, SC. He was the son of the late Willie and Salley Wideman. James ended his earthly journey on January 2, 2021 at age 85.
James was a member of Tranquil AME Church in McCormick, SC, attended schools in McCormick County and worked in the textile industry. James was also a volunteer firefighter for the Greenwood Fire and Rescue Squad, where he received the Man of The Year Award. James was a music enthusiast and loved to dance.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, James Wideman Jr, two brothers; David Wideman and Elijah Wideman, three sisters; Alice Turman, Pearlie Mae Tenet and Helen McDaniel.
Memories of James will be cherished by his sister, Ellen Wideman of McCormick, SC, his daughters; Shirley Wideman Robinson of Columbia, SC, and Rena Wideman Bailey of Woodbridge, VA, his son, Derrick L. Adams of Greenwood, SC, his seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great -grandchildren, his special sons/mentees; James Edward Wideman, Russell Adams and Jonathan Fuller and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday January 8, from 1-7 p.m.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday January 9, 2021 at the funeral home, with COVID 19 restrictions and facemask.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC