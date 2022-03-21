ABBEVILLE — James W. Bannister, 79, of Abbeville, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Abbeville to the late Gamewell and Susan Langley Bannister.

Mr. Bannister was the AHS Class of 1961 Valedictorian. He graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy and was employed as a pharmacist in Anderson in the 70's. Mr. Bannister retired from Burnstein von Seelen Precision Casting in Abbeville after many years of service. He enjoyed shopping at various flea markets and listening to music, especially the 80's and country music.

Mr. Bannister is survived by his aunt, Charlotte Smith of Abbeville and many cousins.

No services are planned at this time.

