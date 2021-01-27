James "Wes" Morton, 83, of Whitehall Road, widower of Georgia Mae Morton, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, SC, he was the son of the late James Wesley Morton and the late Emma Lou Harper Morton. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Senior Male Choir.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Jack (Sheila) Price of the home, Charles Morton of Promise Land, and Bernard (Thelma) Morton of McCormick, SC; seven daughters, Bertha (Donald) White of Spartanburg, SC, Rose Lee Harris, Diane (Kenneth) Carter, Angela Morton Carroll, and Sylvia (Clement) Cunningham all of Greenwood, SC, Cathy Belcher of Columbia, SC, and Janice Morton of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Donald (Judy) Morton, Alvin (Wanda Jean) Morton, and Edward Morton all of McCormick, SC; four sisters, Annie (Joe) Marshall, Thelma (Booker T.) White, Naomi (Ulysses) Smith, and Marie (Faye) Jennings all of McCormick, SC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; a special friend, Loleitha Brown of Edgefield and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Graveside Services will be 3:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Michael Butler. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.