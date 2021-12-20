James Walter, 82, born in Allentown, PA, a resident of Stoney Point in Greenwood, died peacefully at home December 18, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of Sandy for 60 years. Jim is survived by his wife, two sons, Jim (Cindy) and Jeff and four grandchildren; Alexis, Austin, Rachel, and Dawson, his sister Phyllis, sisters-in-law, Sue (Dave), Sylvia (Dick) and many nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, pontooning, playing tennis, volunteering at the Hospice Store, and being with loved ones, family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of your choice.

A private celebration of Jim's life was held at his home.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Walter family.

