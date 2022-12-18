James W. Cunningham Dec 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James W. CunninghamJames W. Cunningham, 73, of Quarles Wright Road, McCormick, passed on December 17, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care Of The Piedmont. Arrangements are incomplete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James W. Cunningham Hospice Palliative Care Arrangement Quarles Wright Road Most read stories Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception