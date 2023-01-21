James Thomas Barcliff Sr. Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Thomas Barcliff Sr., 68, of 202 Winter Ridge Court, Apt. D, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robinson James Thomas Barcliff Sr. Self Arrangement Healthcare Son Mortuary Inc Pass Away Most read stories Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Fourth arrest made in December killings Monday shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation GCCF awards grant to Alston Wilkes Society Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball Students return to Lander Governor's School students attend McMaster Inauguration Greenwood community association managers earn international certification