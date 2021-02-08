Mr. James Theodore Washington, 74, departed this life on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was born in Abbeville, SC, on April 25, 1946 to the late Alfred and Iona Washington. He graduated from JS Wright High School. He was employed at Grendel Mill, Grede Foundry and Walmart Distribution, before retiring. He would and could brighten up any room with his laughter and jokes. He was known as "Flintstone" and "Nick" by his family. He loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by a sister, Larsena Deveuax and a brother, George Washington.
Surviving is his long time companion known as his wife, Judy Williams of the home; his children Tracy Williams, Lisa Williams, Linda Williams, Andre' Williams; nine grandchildren, two that were very special to him, Kianna Williams of the home and Saquan Smith of Greenwood; three special great grandchildren, Cristol Bowie, Christian Bowie and Kaden Williams, all of Greenwood whom he loved; four sisters, Annie (James) Coleman, Betty Butler, Alice Hickmon, and Sylvia Stevens all of Abbeville; three brothers, John (Mary) Washington and Stanley Washington both of Abbeville, and Rev. Phillip (Connie) Washington of Columbia, SC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He had special people in his life that he wanted to be known; Tyrrell Mays "Black", Leroy Smith and his Hospice Nurse, Nicole.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Good Hope Baptist Church. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.