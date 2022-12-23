Sunny. High 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 12:32 pm
James "Jim" Streevy, 83, resident of Greenwood, SC and former resident of Apex, NC and Binghamton, NY, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home.
Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
