James Ronnie Spradley, 72, of Greenwood, husband of Lana Martin Spradley, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.
Born in Moultrie, GA, he was a son of the late Jessie Owen Spradley and Dora Mae Plyes Spradley. Ronnie was a Dodge mechanic for 40 years and enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Spradley and Susan Spradley.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years are his children: Laura Jones (Douglas) and James R. Spradley (Linda); brother, Roger Spradley (Patti); sisters, Patricia Ferrara (Frank) and Peggy Scheetz (Frank); grandchildren, Shadow Spradley and Cody LeBlanc; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ronnie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com