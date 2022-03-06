LOWNDESVILLE — James Robert Stone, 74, of Lowndesville, husband of Diana M. Stone, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Rainey Hospice House of the Upstate. He was born in Sanford, NC to Juanita Baker Akers and the late James Walter Stone.

James was the owner and operator of Stone's Body Shop in Greenwood for many years. An avid bass fisherman, he enjoyed drag racing and restoring classic cars. James attended Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Morse Stone; a brother, Jerry Stone; and two stepbrothers, Jimbo and Jessie Stone.

James is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diana, of the home; his mother, Juanita B. Akers (Cliff) of Hodges; three stepchildren, Greg Kilgore, Mary Anna Bowman (William), and Anita Powell (Rusty), all of Lowndesville; eight grandchildren, Derek Kilgore, Alex Kilgore (Katie), Collyn Smith (Randall), Emma Mathews (Ben), Luke Bowman, Cody Powell, Dylan Powell, and Anna Brooke Powell; one great-granddaughter, Landry Smith; a sister, Jan Townsend (Curtis) of Hodges; a stepsister, Linda Yow (Marshall) of Sanford, NC, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 1:30PM - 2:30PM Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church. A service to celebrate James's life will begin at 3:00PM in the church sanctuary with Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating.

The family is at the home of Anita and Rusty Powell.

Memorial contributions, in memory of James, may be sent to Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 69, Lowndesville, SC 29659.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Stone family.

