James Richard Hall Sr. passed away peacefully at North Florida Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born August 21, 1933 and would have celebrated his 88th birthday on August 21. He was born in Miami, FL, and graduated from Edison High School. After time spent in the Coast Guard and a year at Brigham Young University, he married his sweetheart and eternal companion, Sylvia Irene Carroll February 15, 1957.
He was known as Jim, Jimmy, J.R., Dad, Daddy, Papa, Padre & Grandpa.
He is survived by 6 children: Kathi Hall Vincent (James), Susan Hall Geduld (Steve), Rebecca Hall Werneth (Roger), James Richard Hall Jr. (Brandy), David Warren, and Julie Hall Fuller (Jeremy). He has 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Lee Hall Jr. (Memorie).
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Irene Carroll, his father Robert Lee "Jazz" Hall Sr. and Kathryn Elizabeth (Robinson) Kendrick, his sisters Marilyn Martin Lapicola and Shirley Martin Bannister and 2 great-grandchildren.
He moved his family to Ocala in 1965, then to 40 acres they called Hoot "n" Holler Farm in Martin in 1967.
They moved to Kirksey, South Carolina just outside Greenwood, where they bought their own piece of heaven consisting of 33 acres, with a pond and a creek where they could watch the deer and wild turkeys and he could be near his brother, Robert "Bob" Lee Hall Jr., sister Shirley Martin Bannister and his mother Kathryn Robinson Kendrick.
He and his brother and best friend Bob were avid Miami Hurricanes fans and lived for every game, every update and every news article.
He was a Southern Gentleman, who personified the southern creed of FAITH, FAMILY & FOOTBALL. He was a 5th generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and remained faithful all the days of his life. He served in the Bishopric and in various other callings during his life.
He was a godly and honorable man who has left behind a legacy of church and family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1831 SE 18th Ave., Ocala, FL, where he attended church for many years, with First Counselor Bishop Daniel Vincent of the Leesburg Ward presiding the service. Burial will follow in San Mateo Cemetery, in San Mateo, FL, where 5 generations of his family are buried. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.