James Neil Berry

On September 12, 2020, at the age of 87, this wonderful and faithful servant went home to his Heavenly Father. James was born on 1932, in Fairfield County, SC. He grew up in Winnsboro, SC, until relocating to Greenville, SC, for employment.
This is where this handsome man met the love of his life, Shirley Howard Berry, on a blind date. Theirs was like a fairy tale. They married 3 months later and for 63 years he was a devoted, loving and faithful husband. He named Shirley, his better half.
He was a proud father of daughter, Sherri Berry Chandler (Hob), and an extremely proud Papa to his two grandchildren, Hobie Byrd Chandler, Jr., and Casie Berry Chandler. In his eyes, his grandchildren weren't spoiled, but loved a lot. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Aimee Lynn Berry, parents Lawton Creech Berry (stepmother Bessie Berry) and Addie Berry, and his brother, WC Berry. He leaves behind other family members who he loved dearly, but his nieces and nephews were admired and loved as his own.
He led such a serving and fulfilling life. He loved his country and was a proud Disabled Veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed sharing about his service and was truly honored when strangers thanked him for his service. James too loved his state, where he worked 30 1/2 years for The South Carolina Department of Corrections as Deputy Warden, before retiring in 1991. This is when the best job of his life began as Papa.
He had a passion for sports! He played basketball and baseball from a very young age, but after injury in service he was still able to participate as referee and umpire for little league, church league and high school league. He was a devoted sports fan who loved the USC Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed car racing, which worked into a job at the Greenville Pickens Speedway, where he worked the driver's gate. He was a servant of God with his assistance with many charities and organizations such as Shriners, Upstate Food Bank, and Turbeville Childrens Home.
He practiced the word of the lord in all walks of his life. He leaves that within each of us who loved him. We know he is rejoicing with family, friends, and teaching Aimee games and ball. Matthew 25:23 - "His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful..." We are sad and heart broken, but we find peace that he is whole and pain free. Thanks be to God!
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Spring Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
As his family we wish to extend much love and gratitude to Upstate Cardiology, and especially Dr. Christopher Smith. Thanks for all the excellent care for over 15 years. Thank you to his VA health care providers and Always Best Care, Greenwood, SC. Ms. A. Burton and Ms. S. James, he loved you both so much! Our appreciation and love are extended to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood SC. Each of you provided us with so much guidance and love. Thanks to each of you!
"May the Lord watch between me and thee when we are absent one from another" Genesis 31:49
The family requests memorials be made to: American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org
Fletcher Funeral Service