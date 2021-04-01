James N. Ashe Jr.
SIMPSONVILLE — James Newton Ashe Jr., 80, former resident of Simpsonville, SC, husband of Kay Hughes Ashe, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 7, 1940 in Lancaster, SC, James was the son of the late James Newton Ashe, Sr. and Frances Elizabeth Finley Ashe. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, class of 1958, Clemson College, class of 1962 (Electrical Engineering), and Emory University School of Law, class of 1968. James worked as a licensed Professional Engineer. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Simpsonville, SC.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a son, David James Ashe of Athens, TN; a daughter, Kathryn Ashe White, and her husband Luke, of Greenwood, SC; and a grandson, David Luke White.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Family Center, 1101 Main Street S, Greenwood, SC, 29646. The family will receive friends at the family center immediately following the service.
A private burial will be held at Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery in McConnells, SC.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider making them to Olivet Presbyterian Church, 159 Church Street, McConnells, SC 29726.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions for their compassion and care during James’ stay.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.