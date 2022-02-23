James Moses Gray

MT. CARMEL — Mr. James Moses Gray, age 74, husband of Ethel Brown Gray, transitioned from this life on February 20, 2022 at his home. He was born in McCormick County to the late James Gray and Irene Williams Gray. He was a member of St. Paul A.M. E Church, a farmer and delivery man for McAllister’s Home Furnishings Company.

Mr. Gray will be remembered by his wife of fifty years Ethel, two daughters Martha (Laprell) Crockett and Phyllis (Timothy) Morgan of Calhoun Falls, SC; two sons William Wideman of Mt. Carmel, SC, and Curtis (Sherry) Wideman of Anderson, SC, and two grandsons.

Graveside service will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at noon at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC Abbeville.

