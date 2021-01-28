James Maxwell Pressley Jr.
ATLANTA, GA — Mr. James M. “Sweet Pea” Pressley, 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Emory Midtown Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of the late Norris Odell and Allie Mae Crawford and the late James M. Pressley, Sr.
He was educated in the Abbeville County School system and he served his country honorably in the United States Army. James was a member of Little Mountain AME Church.
He is survived by his sisters, Sarah Darden, Geraldine Power Janie Ruth Smith, Helen Childs and Lula Crawford all of Abbeville, SC; his brothers, Eugene Thomas of Spartanburg, SC, Norris Odell (Mary) Crawford, Jr. and Frank (DeJaris) Crawford of Abbeville, SC and Sammie Crawford of Greenville, SC; his fiancé, Tracey North of Atlanta, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ruby Power.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Little Mountain AME Ch. Cemetery, with military honors. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be mandatory. Public viewing will be Friday from noon-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of his sister, Geraldine Power, 101 Raymond Road, Abbeville. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneralhome.com.