James M. Rapley Sr., 83, of 1548 Parkway, Apt. 8-B, widower of Annie Mae Bowman Rapley, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Regency Hospital of Greenville. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Connie Reynolds and the late George Rapley. He was a member of Old Field Bethel A.M.E Church. He is preceded in death by two daughters, one son and a grandson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, James Marion Rapley Jr. of Greenwood; two daughters, Sylvia Starks and Annette Mars, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Herbert Rapley of Hodges, and Charles Rapley of Greenwood; one sister, Minnie Holloway of Washington, DC; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Old Field Bethel Church, conducted by Rev. Paul Wharton. Presiding will be Rev. Annette Edwards. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday September 3, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.