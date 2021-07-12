James Louis Wright
BRADLEY — James Louis Wright, 92, of 4014 McCormick Highway, husband of Julia Odessa Evans-Wright, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Magnolia Manor-Inman. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Oscar Searles and the late Janie Wright Mosley. He was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, where he served on the all male choir, former church treasurer, steward, and Sunday School Superintendent. He was the original member of the Promised Land Volunteer Fire Department, and a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Wright Wideman.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of “68 years”, Julia Odessa Evans-Wright; one son, Donald (Eva) Wright of Promised Land; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. James Louden III. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.