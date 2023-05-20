James Lomax May 20, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCORMICK — James Albert Lomax, 70, husband of Valerie Lomax of Augusta, GA passed on May 17, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Coroner IDs victim in fiery Highway 254 wreck Ninety Six man dies in late night wreck Bath & Body Works moving; Five Below joining mall stores Laurens County deputies respond to shooting Judge denies bond for man charged in 2022 murder Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero Democrats meet in McCormick GCCF awards funding to Goodwill Industries Lander hosts Special Olympics’ Equestrian Games Quintin A. Pile earns CPA license Good turnout for Spot Landing Contest