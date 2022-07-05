James Leopard

James Larry “Papa James” Leopard, 76, of Greenwood, widower of Billie Ruth Sanders Leopard, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Born in Central, SC, he was the son of the late Clifton Alexander Leopard and Bertie Irene Smith Leopard. James retired from West Point Stevens and was a member of Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was twice married, first to the late Helen Cox and was preceded in death by a son, Jodie Lee Leopard.

Surviving are his children, Rodney Leopard (Crystal) of Seneca, Sherry Pearson of Greenwood, Gordon Pearson (Rhonda) of Ladson and Jennifer Reed (Brandon) of Abbeville; two brothers, Robert Leopard of Liberty and Roy Leopard of Central; eleven grandchildren, Jonathan, Corey, Katie, Kirstie, Taylor, Kenslie, Sheldon, Chelsie, Levi, Biz and DJ; and great-grandchildren, Nylee, Zoey, Lillie, Karsen, Wyatt, Elijah, Elliana, Madi, Jackson and another on the way, Jaryd.

Services will be held at noon Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ben Edwards and Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 11 a.m.-noon.

Memorials may be made to Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church, 716 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC 29649.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Jennifer Reed, 504 Marshall Avenue, Abbeville.

Messages and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com

Tags