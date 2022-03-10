HODGES — James Lawson Scott, "Cheeseburger",66, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

He was the son of the late Elisha and Leoma Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mays Scott; daughters, Shanarika and Ayanna; sons, Phillip and Terrell; sister, Vera; brothers, Gerald and Stan; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Dunham Temple C.M.E. Church.

Public viewing will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home, 104 Brush Road, Hodges, SC.

Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

For online condolences visit www.jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Scott Family.

