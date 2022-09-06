MAULDIN — James Larry Rowe "Larry", 81, of Mauldin, beloved husband of 55 years to Nancy Rowe, passed away, Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on December 2, 1940, in Ninety Six, SC, to the late James and Mabel Rowe. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Dedee Rowe and Steele Pendleton of Blythewood, SC, and Christy and Lanny McCormack of Richmond, TX; grandchildren, Anna McCormack, Eva Pendleton, Steele Pendleton, Alyssa McCormack, and Trace McCormack; and his sister, Brenda Stewart of Ninety Six, SC.

The family invites you to join them for a service on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at noon at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown, followed by a reception and receiving of friends and family. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC, 29607, www.alz.org/sc, or to the Hospice Promise Foundation, lhcgroup.com/foundation.