CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — On January 17, 2023, James Landrum "Lanny" Parker left us . . . to join his deceased parents H.E. "Skin" and Pollyanna Porter-Parker, his son Perrin Landrum Parker, and his daughter Dawn Michelle Parker, leaving behind his adoring wife Karen Koontz Parker, the love of his life.

Lanny was born in Union, SC, on September 4, 1938. He graduated from Union High School, where he was in the National Honor Society and a quarterback on the winning football team. After attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he returned to Union to be trained as the eventual manager of the family retail-furniture business - Parker's Furniture Co. His brother P.K. "Skip" Parker partnered with him a few years later. The two of them spent their careers working together expanding the family business in South Carolina to include stores in Union, Greenwood, Laurens, Clinton, Gaffney and Newberry.

