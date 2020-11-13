ABBEVILLE — James "Junior Crook" Bryant Jr., age 76, of Woodville, Apt #61, died November 12, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare Center. Born in McCormick County, he was the son of the late John Thomas Anthony and Beatrice Smith Bryant.
Mr. Bryant was a Steward at St. Paul A.M.E. Church. He was a retired construction worker, Manager of the Golden Stars of Greenwood gospel group and longtime employee of Brown & Walker Funeral Home and Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.
He leaves to cherish his memories of three sons, four daughters, eight sisters and one brother.
Graveside service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church at noon. Public viewing will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Pierce Funeral Home, LLC. Please be wear face masks and practice social distancing. The family is at their respective homes. Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.