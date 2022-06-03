NINETY SIX — Jimmy Robinson, 65, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, died Thursday June 2, 2022, at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, with Bo Willis officiating.

Jimmy was a member of North Canton Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for 25 years. He attended Auctioneer School at age 15 in Kansas City, Missouri. He auctioned sales in NC, SC, GA, and TN. Jimmy graduated high school at Pisgah High in 1974. He was preceded in death by his father Robert "Bob" and his mother Peggy Mann Robinson.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Willis Robinson of the home; three sons, Robbie (Angie) of Clyde NC, Adam (Jennifer) of Canton NC, and Jake (Olivia) of Canton NC; a sister Susan Robinson Stamey (Ricky) of Canton NC; and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will follow the service.

Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.

