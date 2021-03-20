James "Jimmy" Marvin Rains, 75, resident of Greenwood, SC, widower of Judy Thompson Rains, passed away March 19, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born May 24, 1945, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late William "Bill" O. and Margie Inez Owens Rains. He retired from Greenwood Mills after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the National HOG Association "Harley Owners Group", was an avid gardener and could fix anything and everything. Jimmy loved his dog Skye and most importantly he loved his family and The Lord.
He was a member of Faith of Christ Evangelistic Church and where he was the minister.
Surviving are two daughters, Ann R. (Frankie) McGee of Greenwood, and Deborah R. (Jamie) Peeler of Troy; 3 granddaughters, Shelby Ann McGee, Emeline Peeler, Rachel Peeler; and five sisters, Norma Whitmire, Patricia (Charles) Havird, Brenda Pate of Greenwood, Betty (Ted) Bouchillion of Williamston, and Nancy Newman (Marc) of Simpsonville.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5-7 Monday evening.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Pastor Terry Taylor officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rains family.