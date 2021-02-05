James ‘Jimmy’ Little Purvis
James “Jimmy” Little Purvis Sr., 77, resident of Deadfall Road West, husband of Jeanne Albea Purvis, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his home.
Born August 22, 1943, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Adam Roy and Johnny Lee Gassoway Purvis. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and was retired from Snead Lumber Company, after which he was employed with Walbar Metal Fabricators in Hodges.
He was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-three years, of the home are a son, James Little Purvis, Jr. of Greenwood; a sister, Gracie Purvis of Baton Rouge, LA; and a grandson, Riley James Purvis of Greenwood.
Cryptside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Sunday at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Shawn Armstrong officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
The family will be at the home on Deadfall Road and will receive friends at the cemetery from 12:00 to 1:00 Sunday afternoon.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Mr. Purvis are requested to consider donating to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Purvis family with arrangements.