James "Jimmy" Donald Haynie, 77, resident of Old Abbeville Highway, widower of Peggy Brock Haynie, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Born March 5, 1945, he was a son of the late William Clinton Haynie II and Martha Bagwell Haynie. He graduated from Greenwood High School and attended Greenwood College of Commerce. Jimmy was in the Army National Guard and retired from CSX Railroad.
He was a member of West Side Baptist Church and the Bereans Sunday School Class.
Surviving are two daughters, Carmen Wash (Jeff) of Greenwood, and Crystal Collins (Lee) also of Greenwood; affectionally known as "GaGa" to his grandchildren; four granddaughters, Alexis Weaghington (Luke), Carey Wash (fiancé Trever Russ), Caitlin Collins, and Cassie Collins, all of Greenwood; one grandson, Chase Collins of Greenwood; one great-granddaughter, Alaina Raines; and soon to be great-grandson, Benson Weaghington.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Richter, Rev. Mike Lewellyn, and Rev. Hal Lane, and Rev. Gene Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Honorary escorts will be members of the Bereans Sunday School class, Terry and Lindsay Abee, Dewey and Lisa Sprouse, David and Elissa Bradberry, Charlie and Gail Bouknight, and his "Cow buddies."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Greenwood Miracle League, 2605 Highway 72/221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
