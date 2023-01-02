James "Jim" Streevy, 83, resident of Greenwood, SC and former resident of Apex, NC and Binghamton, NY, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home.
Born March 5, 1939 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of Alfred and Florence Streevy. He was a US Army Veteran and a loyal patriot at heart. For many years, he was instrumental in placing flags on the gravesites of veterans. After serving in the military, Jim worked his way up from a "pole climber" to Systems Vice President and General Manager of New Channels/Time Warner Cable and retired after 32 years of service. He was an astute businessman and leader who generously donated his time and energy to serve on several Board of Directors of various organizations in the Broome County, NY area. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Apex, North Carolina and then to Greenwood in 2004.
Jim was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church who regularly lit candles and said prayers for family and friends in need. He loved playing golf and accumulated a handful of holes-in-one, most of them at his home course of The Links at Stoney Point. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking trips throughout the United States. He had an adventurous spirit and was known for discovering out of the way eateries and sites and then sharing his discoveries with others. Jim was known for being the voice of reason and shared his knowledge and expertise with many through his thoughtful guidance. Nicknamed "The Bear", Jim will be forever remembered for his gentle demeanor, calming presence and generous heart.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Florence Streevy, and his long time brother-in-law and dear friend, Russ Snyder. Surviving are his wife Glenda, sister Sally Snyder, sister Linda Gayk (Don), brother Michael, sister-in-law Andrea (Kim) along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be conducted 11 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Francisco Onatevargas officiating. Internment in the columbarium will follow the mass.
Memorials may be made to the Self Foundation, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.