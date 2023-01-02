flag

James "Jim" Streevy, 83, resident of Greenwood, SC and former resident of Apex, NC and Binghamton, NY, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home.

Born March 5, 1939 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of Alfred and Florence Streevy. He was a US Army Veteran and a loyal patriot at heart. For many years, he was instrumental in placing flags on the gravesites of veterans. After serving in the military, Jim worked his way up from a "pole climber" to Systems Vice President and General Manager of New Channels/Time Warner Cable and retired after 32 years of service. He was an astute businessman and leader who generously donated his time and energy to serve on several Board of Directors of various organizations in the Broome County, NY area. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Apex, North Carolina and then to Greenwood in 2004.

Tags