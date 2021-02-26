James "Jim" Dailey, 76, resident of Greenwood, husband of Elaine Raymond Dailey, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Hospice House.
Jim served in Vietnam and was a nuclear power plant operator on the submarine USS Benjamin Franklin. He retired as a mechanical engineer at GE Superabrasives in Worthington Ohio after 28 years before he moved to South Carolina.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Michael Dailey of Madison, Wisconsin; two granddaughters, Emily and Megan Dailey of Madison, Wisconsin; and a step-son, Ken LaFlamme of Columbus, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 - 7:30 Sunday evening.
