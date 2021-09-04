James Heyward Hawkins, 77, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home.
Born at home in Saluda County, he was the son of the late Heyward and Martha Helen Griffith Hawkins and husband of Shirley Jean Rushton Hawkins. As a teenager, he drove the school bus for Hollywood School where he graduated. He then served in the US Army 122D Engr Co. where he was a sharpshooter, afterward becoming an electrician for Monsanto for over 40 years. he and his family drove the milk truck and had a Holstein milking dairy farm. As he aged, the farm was his hobby, as well as his love of travel. Mr. Hawkins was a member of Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church where he was in the Men's Fellowship. He previously was Deacon Trustee Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, and was currently Deacon Emeritus. He was also a member of the Woodmen of the World.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Shirley Jean Rushton Hawkins of Saluda, a daughter, Cynthia Kay Hawkins Price (Greg) of Saluda, three grandchildren, Hunter Price (Kristin) of Saluda, Madison Hawkins Price of Charleston and Thomas James "TJ" Price of Saluda, two great-grandchildren, Leigh Price and Jeb Price, one brother, William Hayne Hawkins (Linda) of Simpsonville, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hawkins is preceded in death by a twin sister, Jean Hawkins Kirkland.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The family asks that all who attend to please wear masks.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church, Cemetery Fund, 340 Hickory Grove Road, Saluda, SC 29138.