James Herman Bowie Sr.
Mr. James Herman Bowie Sr. 78, of 102 Cindy Lane, husband of Onnie Mae Jones Bowie, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood, SC, March 2, 1942, a son of the late Elbert Tarrant Bowie and Pearl Cunningham Bowie. He was retired from Robert’s Foundry and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a veteran of the United States Army and graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1960.
Surviving is his wife of the home; one son, James Herman (Anntronett) Bowie, Jr. of Conyers, GA; a daughter, Lisa Bowie of Conyers, GA; a brother, William Bowie of Brooklyn, NY; a sister Lillie Bowie Ebo of Greenwood; four grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Dr. Danny R Webb officiating. Public viewing will be from noon until 5 pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Due to Covid 19 there is no home visitation.
