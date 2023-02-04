James Caldwell Herlong, 86, of Ninety Six passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home.
Born April 22, 1936, in Saluda, he was the son of the late David and Helen Mitchell Herlong. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was an accomplished athlete excelling in both football and basketball. James served his country and state in the South Carolina National Guard, and retired from Greenwood Mills after many years of service. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed his time spent in the woods with his hunting dogs. His willingness to always help a neighbor and his gracious demeanor was an unwavering characteristic of his life.
He was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church and the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.
Surviving are his nieces, Anne Williamson of Pawleys Island, and Lisa W. Amick and husband Rodney of Fountain Inn; great-niece Brooke Gray and husband Chase, and their two children, Owen and Stella; along with great-nephew Austin Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Emmie Elizabeth Herlong Williamson and Mabel Herlong.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Brock, Doug Neal, Eddie Ellison, George McCarty and L.B. Adams.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday.