James Caldwell Herlong, 86, of Ninety Six passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home.

Born April 22, 1936, in Saluda, he was the son of the late David and Helen Mitchell Herlong. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was an accomplished athlete excelling in both football and basketball. James served his country and state in the South Carolina National Guard, and retired from Greenwood Mills after many years of service. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed his time spent in the woods with his hunting dogs. His willingness to always help a neighbor and his gracious demeanor was an unwavering characteristic of his life.

