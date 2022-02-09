James Henry Etheredge Jr., 52, of 122 Dorchester Street, the husband of Kimberly White Etheredge, departed this life suddenly on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Greenwood, SC, on May 4, 1969, son of the late James Henry Sr. and Thelma Reeder Etheredge. He was a 1987 graduate of Ninety Six High School and a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and employed by
He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Devin S. Etheredge of Newark, NJ, and Eian J. Etheredge of the home; daughter, Erin A. Etheredge of the home; two sisters, Lisa (Laren) Bowie of Greenville, SC, and Dorothy Reeder of Brooklyn, NY; mother-in-law, Sarah Watts of Greenwood, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Friday, February, 2022 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Ernest Etheredge — Eulogist, Reverend Joseph Caldwell, Presiding and the pastor, Reverend Willie Cannady assisting.
Public viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is not receiving visitors but as you pray please include this family in your prayers.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda is assisting the family.www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.