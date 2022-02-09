James Henry Etheredge Jr.

James Henry Etheredge Jr., 52, of 122 Dorchester Street, the husband of Kimberly White Etheredge, departed this life suddenly on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Greenwood, SC, on May 4, 1969, son of the late James Henry Sr. and Thelma Reeder Etheredge. He was a 1987 graduate of Ninety Six High School and a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and employed by

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Devin S. Etheredge of Newark, NJ, and Eian J. Etheredge of the home; daughter, Erin A. Etheredge of the home; two sisters, Lisa (Laren) Bowie of Greenville, SC, and Dorothy Reeder of Brooklyn, NY; mother-in-law, Sarah Watts of Greenwood, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Friday, February, 2022 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Ernest Etheredge — Eulogist, Reverend Joseph Caldwell, Presiding and the pastor, Reverend Willie Cannady assisting.

Public viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family is not receiving visitors but as you pray please include this family in your prayers.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda is assisting the family.www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.

