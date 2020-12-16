James Harrison, 64, of 130 Allendale Street, husband of Easter Mae Scott Harrison, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, SC he was the son of the late Roosevelt Harrison and the late Maggie Calhoun. He was a member of Grace Community Church where he served with the Children's Ministry and Church Security. He was employed at Superstyle of New York, Uptown Greenwood.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Easter Mae Scott Harrison of the home; two sons, Tarojay Middleton of Greenwood, SC and James Jermaine Scott of the home; one daughter, Tiffany Nicole Scott of the home; three brothers, Jerome Blackwell and Johnny Blackwell, both of Washington, DC and Sherman Blackwell of Union, SC; three sisters, Maggie Blackwell of Washington, DC, Jeanette (Jimmie) Staten of Upper Marlboro, MD and Felicia Harrison of Landover, MD; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be on 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Grace Community Church, conducted by Pastor Rod Schultz. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.