James Harold Cook Sr., 90, widower of Katie Cook, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born April 1, 1930, in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late James Earl and Mary Ellis Elledge Cook. He attended Ware Shoals schools and retired from J.P. Stevens.
Mr. Cook was a member of the Ware Shoals Mason Lodge #306.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Billy) Cook of Greenwood and Lynn (Ernest) Devore of Cross Hill; one son, Jimmy Cook of Princeton; one sister, Jerrie McKee of Greenville; one step-daughter, Wanda Collins; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Chestley Cook.
Private family funeral services were conducted Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
