James Harling Wanda Rinker Apr 18, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HODGES — James "Booty" Harling, 85, of 1112 Gary Road, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home.The family is at the home of his son, Jeffery Harling, 1104 Gary Road, Hodges.Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harling family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick Greenwood Women Care publishes Five Year History PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students ZF Transmissions donates transmissions to PTC Brooks receives officer appointment Lander presents awards in first Dr. Benjamin E. Mays essay contest Branton Passionate about Healthcare