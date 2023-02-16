James Giles Wanda Rinker Feb 16, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Edward Giles, 71, of 107 Augusta Circle, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car Former Erskine professor sues school Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University Chamber hosts Churchill Mortgage ribbon cutting Parks and Butler honored at reception Staggs receives plaque from past president Shrine Club raises funds for Hospice House Shrine Club raises money for A Place for Us