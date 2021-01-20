MCCORMICK — Mr. James "Rip" Gary, 83, of Cherry Street, McCormick, died January 17, 2021 in Greenville, SC. He was the son of the late Maggie Thomas and Willie Gary. Survivors include a sister, Ms. Lula Mae Anderson; brothers: Willie Gary, Jr., Sammy Gary, Thomas Gary, Odell Gary and Garnett Gary. The family is at the home of his brother, Thomas Gary at 873 Bellfield Road, McCormick.
Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Friday January 22 at 11 a.m. at Overbrook Cemetery, McCormick. Covid -19 protocol will be followed. Funeral services entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC.