James Eugene (Gene) Hodges Jr.,
James Eugene (Gene) Hodges Jr., 69, of Rock Hill and formerly of Greenwood and Ware Shoals, husband of Debra Lusk Hodges, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC after several years of declining health. Born in Greenwood on March 6, 1951, he was the son of the late James E. Hodges, Sr. and Marilyn Clardy Cobb Barnes.
Gene was a 1969 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and attended Clemson University where he participated in the Tiger Marching Band. He was a member of Lakeshore Christian Fellowship Church of Rock Hill and was retired from Greenwood School District 50 Bus Maintenance Shop.
In addition to his wife, Debby, Gene is survived by his sons, David (Carrie) Hodges, Christopher (Alexis Fidler) Hodges, all of Rock Hill and daughter, Jamie (Travis Anderson) Hodges of Columbia. He is also survived by his sister, Bonita (John) Buffington of Ware Shoals, his brother, Jerry (Lori) Cobb of Bolivia, NC, and grandchildren, Johnathan, James, and Hudson Hodges, and Merritt Anderson. Other surviving family members include nieces and nephews and their children.
A service to celebrate Gene’s life will be Saturday, November 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, SC with Rev. Scott Jefferson and Rev. Marcus Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Greenwood. Visitation will take place at the cemetery following the burial. Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals, SC is assisting the Hodges family. All persons attending the service and burial are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Pallbearers are John Buffington, Albert Merrill, Jason Balentine, Wilson Hawthorne, Travis Anderson, and Jordan Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Lakeshore Christian Fellowship Church, 2203 S. Anderson Rd., Catawba SC 29704. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruit.com.