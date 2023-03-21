EASLEY — James Ethan Flowe, 31, resident of Grace Avenue in Easley, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Born December 20, 1991, in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late James Edward Flowe and Scarlette Corley Flowe. He was a 2012 graduate of the SC Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities and received a Bachelor of Arts from the University North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem. Ethan was currently studying for his Masters of Arts at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
A member of First Presbyterian Church, he was also a gifted and award-winning classical concert pianist, having been a student of Martha Beaudrot Gower, formerly of Greenwood.
Surviving are his paternal grandmother, Nita Batton Flowe of Greenwood; his sister, Kate Flowe of Atlanta; his step grandfather, John Staley of Easley; and numerous cousins and friends across the country.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John McNeil Flowe II, maternal grandfather, Gerald Field Corley, his maternal grandmother, Margaret Ruth Staley, along with several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Kyle Hite officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, where the family will receive friends immediately following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426 Greenwood, SC 29648 or to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 and www.nami.org.