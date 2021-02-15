James Elvin Johnson Jr.
WARE SHOALS — James Elvin Johnson Jr., 80, resident of Turkey Creek Lane, husband of Lisa Dawn Gibbs Johnson, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Greenwood, with Bishop Eichhorn officiating.
Visitation will be at Blyth Funeral Home from 6 to 7:30 Wednesday evening.
Please use CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing at all events.
