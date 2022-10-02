James Eli “Jimmy” Johnson died peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, in Greenwood, SC, at the home he shared with his son and daughter-in-law. Only hours earlier he had returned from his granddaughter’s North Carolina wedding savoring five days in the company of friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Robbins. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Judge Arrie Lee Johnson and Mary Maureen Burnham, and his siblings, JoAnn (Billy) McCombs, Francis Leo (Norma) Johnson, Marjorie Johnson Barganier, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" (Gordon) Boles, and Thomas Solomon “T. Sol” (Mary) Johnson, who were all of Milton, FL.
He is survived by his four children, Hon. James “Jim” C. (Tiffany Dufford) Johnson of Greenwood, SC; Allen Lee (Julie Russell) Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; Malissa Ann (Stacy) Parker of Waterloo, SC; Charles “Charlie” M. (Michelle Baker) Johnson of Elijah, GA.
He is also survived by grandchildren James Sargent (Bhanu Shekhawat) Johnson of Columbia, SC; Andrew Littlejohn (Patti Lysak) Johnson of Columbia, SC; Anna Lee (Will) Johnson of Greenwood, SC. Grandchildren Alex Lee (Madison Hargrove) Johnson of Miami Beach, FL, and Krystal Dawne (Philip) Gibbens of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren Taylor Eli Coxe, of W. Pelzer, SC; Summer Ann (Tiffany Lewis) Coxe of Greenwood, SC; Mack Palmer of Waterloo, SC; Douglas Parker of Waterloo, SC. Grandchildren Caroline Elizabeth (James) Drury of East Dublin, GA; Austin L. Johnson of Marietta, GA; Anna C. Johnson of Marietta, GA; Mary B. Johnson of Ball Ground, GA; Charles Nathanial Johnson of Elijah, GA. Also ten great-grandchildren and a countless number of nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was born July 8, 1937, in Milton, Florida, and was of the Baptist faith. A 1955 graduate of Milton (FL) High School, where he and his wife-to-be were voted “cutest couple,” he earned a BA degree in History from Troy State University. He also attended Florida State University and the University of Florida School of Law.
In 1967, he and his family relocated to Greenwood, SC, with Chemstrand Co. (Monsanto), from which he retired in 1992.
Jimmy was first and foremost a family man. Most loving of his wife since before their 1956 wedding, he enjoyed their travels around the country, a lake home always open to grandchildren, and summers spent entertaining dozens of nieces and nephews at the family bay-house in Bagdad, Florida. He spent the time since his wife’s death in December 2018 reminiscing of her often and missing her dearly.
He was an avid sportsman who most enjoyed pioneer camping with his young family, dove hunting, floating down the Saluda River for largemouth, NASCAR (“turning left”), an abundantly producing garden, and anything Clemson.
A friend to all and readily helping anyone for any purpose, he was himself a devoutly self-reliant man, seldom asking assistance for himself.
A member of numerous Greenwood area civic and social groups, he preferred involvement with his children and grandchildren and their organizations. These included being active in and President (with his wife) of the Greenwood High Band Boosters, Assistant Scout Master of BSA Troop 202, chaperone of hundreds of trips and activities (including the fatal 1977 GHS Band bus wreck and being credited with having ensured the safety of all students), and in attendance at most every practice and event of a child or grandchild within driving distance. He is also famously known for his homemade sugar cane molasses, hosting school children to harvest their own homegrown pumpkins from his garden, and the only grandfather to receive a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty in a high school football game for ‘discussing’ a referee’s call - even though he never left his seat or used profanity (Cambridge Acad. v Long Cane Acad. 2002).
As wished, his ashes will be buried with his wife at her gravesite in Oakland Cemetery, Gaffney, SC.
Special thanks to Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, Dr. Orr Cobb, and their staffs for their dedication giving Jimmy a cancer-free final decade. In lieu of flowers, he asked that memorials be made to The Greenwood Cancer Fund, P. O. Box 612, Greenwood, SC, 29648.
