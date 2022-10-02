James Eli "Jimmy" Johnson

James Eli "Jimmy" Johnson

James Eli “Jimmy” Johnson died peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, in Greenwood, SC, at the home he shared with his son and daughter-in-law. Only hours earlier he had returned from his granddaughter’s North Carolina wedding savoring five days in the company of friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Robbins. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Judge Arrie Lee Johnson and Mary Maureen Burnham, and his siblings, JoAnn (Billy) McCombs, Francis Leo (Norma) Johnson, Marjorie Johnson Barganier, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" (Gordon) Boles, and Thomas Solomon “T. Sol” (Mary) Johnson, who were all of Milton, FL.