James E. (Jim) Cox
James E. (Jim) Cox went to his heavenly home on July 16, 2021, to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim will be missed by his wife, Karla R. Drowatzky Cox, his best friend, lover, and prayer partner.
Born on June 14, 1945 in Altoona, PA, he was the son of his late parents, Gladys I., and Harold M. Cox. After graduating from Altoona High School in 1963, Jim enrolled at Penn State University where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1967. He loved the Nittany Lion football team and was a Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
He moved to Greenwood, SC in 1985 with Westinghouse Electric Corporation and received an MBA from South Carolina University in 1991. Jim earned a 2-year gunsmith certificate from Piedmont Technical College in 2010. Jim retired from Eaton Corporation in 2008. He had over 40 years of distinguished service with Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Eaton Corporation serving in various managerial positions in both corporations.
On September 16, 1967, Jim married Karla Rae Drowatzky at the First Presbyterian Church of Wichita, KS. He is survived by Karla, and children, Jennifer M. Cox of Greenwood, Rebecca C. Milling (Bryan) of Simpsonville, Jamison E. Cox of Greenwood; grandchildren, Megan R. Davis, Matthew S. Smith, Evan J. Avery, Martha T. Milling, R. Sam Milling; great granddaughter, Kamaya R. Brooks; his sister, Linda Dobbie (Bob), Tyrone, PA, his brother, Jerry Cox (Sharon), Hollidaysburg, PA; and his dear friends, Ron and Sue Colaw, who were breakfast and lunch buddies.
Jim was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, leader of the Seekers Sunday School class, a Christian writer and long-time webmaster to the church website, www.rpcgwd.org
Jim’s hobbies included amateur radio, amateur gunsmith, and photography. He was a member of the American Radio Relay League where he served as a Volunteer Examiner, Greenwood Amateur Radio Society (GARS), radio call W3COX, Ten-Ten International, QRP Amateur Radio Club International, and South Coast Amateur Radio Service (SouthCARS). Jim was a Professional Engineer Emeritus of South Carolina.
He liked to collect and shoot old military-style rifles. He enjoyed building and shooting rifles and black powder rifles and handguns, both flintlock and percussion-cap types. Also, Jim was a member of the Upper Savannah Shooter’s Association. He served on the Piedmont Tech Engineering Advisory Board for many years and hired many Piedmont Tech graduate drafters and engineers at his time with Westinghouse and Eaton Corporations. Jim’s photography included many pictures taken at the South Carolina beaches and close-ups of flowers in and around Greenwood.
“Please don’t cry that my human life is over, smile if my human life touched, your life.”
A memorial celebration for friends and family will be held at Rock Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Rock Presbyterian Church, or Samaritan’s Purse.
