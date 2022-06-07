NINETY SIX — James Douglas Crawford, 58, husband of Kimberly "Kim" Bowers Crawford, resident of Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Duke University Hospital.

Born March 23, 1964, in Greenwood, he was a son of Jean Stargel Crawford and the late Charles James Crawford. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and retired from Fuji Film. Doug was an avid family man, artist, outdoorsman, musician, and gardener. He had a blackbelt in Martial Arts and excelled at anything he put his mind to.

He was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are a daughter, Terri Crawford Lewis (Daniel) of Abbeville; two sons, James J.K. Crawford (Erika) of Greenwood and Josh Crawford (Ashley) of Hodges; two brothers, Mike Crawford of Greenwood and Chris Crawford of Hodges; and seven grandchildren, Kasi Lewis, Dalton Crawford, Bryson Crawford, Liam Crawford, Adaley Crawford, Aubrey Crawford, and Charlotte Crawford.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Coronaca Baptist Church, with Rev. Todd Polatty officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 2-3 Thursday afternoon at the church.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Crawford family.

